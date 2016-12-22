Patrick Cimerola Sells 1,013 Shares o...

Patrick Cimerola Sells 1,013 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International Inc. insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $57,751.13.

