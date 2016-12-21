Nevada reaps $35M in 5 years from unclaimed casino winnings
Nevada has reaped more than $35 million over the last five years from gamblers who forget or don't care to cash in winning slot and video machine tickets at Nevada casinos, state officials said. With coin-based slots a thing of the past, machine-dispensed tickets are the new currency for players who need to then take them to casino cages or automated kiosks similar to an ATM to be exchanged for cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC