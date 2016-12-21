Nevada reaps $35M in 5 years from unc...

Nevada reaps $35M in 5 years from unclaimed casino winnings

Nevada has reaped more than $35 million over the last five years from gamblers who forget or don't care to cash in winning slot and video machine tickets at Nevada casinos, state officials said. With coin-based slots a thing of the past, machine-dispensed tickets are the new currency for players who need to then take them to casino cages or automated kiosks similar to an ATM to be exchanged for cash.

