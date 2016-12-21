MGM Resorts' self-parking fees begin on Thursday

The era of free parking on the Strip officially will end at midnight Wednesday when MGM Resorts International begins charging locals for self-parking at all of its Las Vegas resorts except Circus Circus. Self-parking will incur a fee at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Excalibur, Luxor, New York-New York, CityCenter's Aria and Vdara, Bellagio and the Mirage starting Thursday, an MGM Resorts spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.