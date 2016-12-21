MGM Resorts' self-parking fees begin ...

MGM Resorts' self-parking fees begin on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The era of free parking on the Strip officially will end at midnight Wednesday when MGM Resorts International begins charging locals for self-parking at all of its Las Vegas resorts except Circus Circus. Self-parking will incur a fee at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Excalibur, Luxor, New York-New York, CityCenter's Aria and Vdara, Bellagio and the Mirage starting Thursday, an MGM Resorts spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC