Marriott Hotels and United States Marine Corps Join Together for 13th Annual Toys for Tots Campaign
The group collected approximately 1,200 gifts, which were presented on behalf of the council to the Marines at the luncheon. Founded in 1947 and established as an official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve in 1995, the Toys for Tots Program collects new and unwrapped toys during the months of October, November and December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC