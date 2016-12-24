Marcus Corp. (MCS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Marcus Corp. by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period.
