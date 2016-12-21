Lodging Econometrics Lists Top Brand Pipelines

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the four leading franchise companies in the Global Hotel Construction Pipeline by project-count are: Marriott International with 2,021 Projects/347,544 Rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,733 Projects/267,788 Rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group with 1,343 Projects/207,806 Rooms and Choice Hotels with 487 Projects/43,381 Rooms.

