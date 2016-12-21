Letter: Why seeing is believing in the Caribbean tourism industry
Dear Sir: As the heated discussion of the sale of a meagre 36 acres, or five percent, of the 681 acres of Crown land at the Mt Wynne/Peter's Hope area on the mainland of St Vincent and the Grenadines to a Canadian construction company continues unabated, little notice has been paid to what should have been an equally controversial announcement, namely, a visit " from high-ranking members of the Sandals Resort to view the property at Mount Wynne/Peter's Hope" . This is because a Sandals resort at Mt Wynne/Peter's Hope would surely take up much more beachfront, if the other 21 Sandals Resorts International seaside properties in the Caribbean are any example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC