Letter: Why seeing is believing in the Caribbean tourism industry

Dear Sir: As the heated discussion of the sale of a meagre 36 acres, or five percent, of the 681 acres of Crown land at the Mt Wynne/Peter's Hope area on the mainland of St Vincent and the Grenadines to a Canadian construction company continues unabated, little notice has been paid to what should have been an equally controversial announcement, namely, a visit " from high-ranking members of the Sandals Resort to view the property at Mount Wynne/Peter's Hope" . This is because a Sandals resort at Mt Wynne/Peter's Hope would surely take up much more beachfront, if the other 21 Sandals Resorts International seaside properties in the Caribbean are any example.

