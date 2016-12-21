Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed ...

Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and G...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Diamond Resorts Holdings, LLC in Las Vegas - NV, USA Diamond Resorts InternationalA , a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries , announces today that Kenneth S. Siegel will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Siegel has over 20 years' experience in leadership roles at multinational organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,941 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC