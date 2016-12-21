Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and G...
Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Diamond Resorts Holdings, LLC in Las Vegas - NV, USA Diamond Resorts InternationalA , a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries , announces today that Kenneth S. Siegel will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Siegel has over 20 years' experience in leadership roles at multinational organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC