Julien Dumont has been named Director of rooms at Crowne Plaza Vientiane, Laos

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website Julien Dumont has been named since August 2016 Director of rooms for the Pre opening first 5* international hotel brand in Laos PDR Previously Julien was Executive Assistance manager i/c of Rooms for Hilton Bora Bora Nui resort 7 Spa rebranding in Conrad and Hotel General Manager, for Tiamo Resorts & Spa The Bahamas He was most recently the Front Office & duty Manager of Le Meridien Tahiti & Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

