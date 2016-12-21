Is Costamare Inc (CMRE) A Good Stock ...

Is Costamare Inc (CMRE) A Good Stock To Buy?

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Insider Monkey

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets.

