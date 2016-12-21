Interstate Hotels and Resorts appoints a new senior vice president
Interstate Hotels & Resorts, an Arlington-based global hotel management company, has named Brett Stewart senior vice president, development and capital markets. Reporting to Leslie Ng, the company's chief investment officer, Stewart will lead business development endeavors with a focus on cultivating capital relationships with private-equity firms, public hotel ownership companies and high net-worth investors.
