InterContinental Hotels Probes Possible Card System Breach

The InterContinental Hotels Group has hired a cybersecurity firm to probe reports of a possible hack of the payment card systems at some of its hotels at various locations in the US, says Reuters. This follows a malware attack on some of InterContinental's Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants four months ago.

