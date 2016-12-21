Inspirational hotelier, Arne Sorenson, to be presented with IHIF Lifetime Achievement Award
Following the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts by Marriott International in September 2016, Sorenson became CEO of the largest lodging company in the world. He is also the first person in the nearly 90-year history of the company to lead Marriott who is not a member of the Marriott family.
