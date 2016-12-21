Inspirational hotelier, Arne Sorenson...

Inspirational hotelier, Arne Sorenson, to be presented with IHIF Lifetime Achievement Award

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hospitality Net

Following the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts by Marriott International in September 2016, Sorenson became CEO of the largest lodging company in the world. He is also the first person in the nearly 90-year history of the company to lead Marriott who is not a member of the Marriott family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,317

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC