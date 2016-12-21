Hotel chain targeted in 401(k) fee la...

Hotel chain targeted in 401(k) fee lawsuit alleging $29 million in damages

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: InvestmentNews

Plaintiffs claim excessive fund fees cost participants roughly $20 million, while high record-keeping fees cost them an additional $9 million The Starwood hotel chain is the most recent target in litigation alleging excessive 401 fees, with former employees claiming that high investment-management and record-keeping costs caused retirement-plan participants "well in excess of $25 million" in damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.

