Holiday Inn parent IHG probes breach claims.
InterContinental Hotels Group , the parent company for more than 5,000 hotels worldwide including Holiday Inn, says it is investigating claims of a possible credit card breach at some U.S. locations. Last week, KrebsOnSecurity began hearing from sources who work in fraud prevention at different financial institutions.
