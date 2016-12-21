Hilton Prague Old Town Hotel Sold

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group has advised Blackstone on the sale of the Hilton Prague Old Town and the adjacent 6,900 sq m mixed use commercial building - Gestin Centrum - to Singapore based M&L Hospitality Trust. JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group has advised Blackstone on the sale of the Hilton Prague Old Town and the adjacent 6,900 sq m mixed use commercial building Gestin Centrum to Singapore based M&L Hospitality Trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.