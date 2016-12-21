HeBS Digital's Smart Data Marketing Article Featured in...
The Hotel Yearbook has just released its 2017 Special Edition on Digital Marketing, featuring expert insight from hospitality industry leaders, and HeBS Digital is proud to be featured in this year's publication. The Hotel Yearbook has just released its 2017 Special Edition on Digital Marketing, featuring expert insight from hospitality industry leaders, and HeBS Digital is proud to be featured in this year's publication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC