Grand Velas Los Cabos Hotel Opens in Mexico

The beachfront property has enhanced signature facilities and services of Grand Velas resorts including duplex wellness suites with juice bars, wine-based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines, and dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. After a soft opening in November, Grand Velas Los Cabos officially opened its doors on December 20. The $150 million resort on Mexico's Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Velas Resorts.

