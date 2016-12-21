Four Seasons and Venus assets announce Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala...

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, and Venus Assets Sdn Bhd , an internationally renowned property developer, today announced plans for Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, set to open in early 2018. Located in the heart of the Golden Triangle neighbourhood, Kuala Lumpur's thriving business and financial district, the Hotel is part of a 65-storey mixed-use tower that will include 242 Four Seasons Private Residences, 27 serviced apartments, a 209-key Four Seasons hotel and a five-floor, 300,000 square foot luxury retail podium, collectively known as Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.