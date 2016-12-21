First Hospitality Group Promotes Paul Eskenazi To SVP Of Development
First Hospitality Group, Inc. announced today that it has promoted Paul Eskenazi from Vice President of Design and Development to Senior Vice President of Development. First Hospitality Group, Inc. President and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.
