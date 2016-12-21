First Finish Project Announces LEED Silver Certified
The Mason & Rook hotel in Washington, D.C. announced that it was awarded LEED Silver. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council , is the foremost program for buildings, homes, and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained, and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.
