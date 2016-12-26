Equities Analysts Offer Predictions f...

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International's FY2016 Earnings

Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

MGM Resorts International - Gabelli boosted their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report released on Friday. Gabelli analyst A. Trivison now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

