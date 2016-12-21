Czech Luxury Hotel Recommends ERevMax...

Czech Luxury Hotel Recommends ERevMax for Improving Online Sales

Czech luxury boutique hotel, the Charles has improved online business with eRevMax thorough efficient rate and distribution management. The four-star property has been using RateTiger Channel Manager for channel management, reservation delivery, rate benchmarking and business intelligence to improve business efficiency.

Chicago, IL

