Best Western's Ron Pohl Promoted to SVP and COO

22 hrs ago

Best Western Hotels & Resorts' has promoted Ron Pohl to SVP and COO. The promotion comes at the end of a significant year for the brand, celebrating a 70-year anniversary, rolling out a new breakfast program, launching a global responsive site and achieving record-setting results in RevPAR, according to the brand.

