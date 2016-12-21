a Porsche-inga the envelope

THE red cover did very little to ward off the eyes of prying guests attending the launch of the new Porsche Panamera 4S held at the home of Joachim Schmillen, German ambassador to Jamaica, in Jack's Hill, St Andrew, on Sunday. The guest list comprised businessmen, corporate executives and young professionals who were nevertheless given an opportunity to mingle with other Porsche offerings on display - including the Macan, the Macan S, the Macan GTS Turbo, the Cayenne, and the Cayenne turbo - prior to the unveiling.

