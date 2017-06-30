UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: High Court papers indicate a dispute between drug companies AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc after AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot sought to impose a 12-month notice period on a key lieutenant when he tried to join its rival GlaxoSmithKline, according to court documents, The Times reported on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.