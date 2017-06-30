Suspect loses gunfight with police in Battle Creek
A 47-year-old from Battle Creek, who State Police say broke into an ex-girlfriend's home on J Drive in Marshall Township just before midnight is in the Trauma Unit at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after a high speed chase that ended in a shoot-out. Troopers believe he broke into the home to retrieve property he left there, including guns.
