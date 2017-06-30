Office Market Growth Slows
The pace of office-space leasing slowed in the second quarter, mostly because of sluggish activity in the country's top five markets, according to new figures from data firm Reis Inc. The amount of occupied office space in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Dallas increased by a total of 789,000 square feet in the three-month period ending in June.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|Jun 30
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
