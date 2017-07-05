Oakland murder: Man sentenced in death of mother caught in the cross fire

The man accused by prosecutors of escalating a fight between two groups of women into a gun battle two years ago that claimed the life of a mother who was an innocent bystander has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison for his role in her death. Jerry Harbin, 32, was one of seven people charged with murder for the shooting death of Chyemil Pierce, 30, a human resources specialist at Kaiser Permanente, in the 2800 block of Chestnut Street at about 4:45 p.m. on March 9, 2015.

