Michigan man arrested after Hopkinton I-89 crash sends 2 to Concord Hospital NEW
State police have arrested a man from Saginaw, Mich., after a crash Monday morning on Interstate 89 in Hopkinton sent two people to Concord Hospital. Police said a white 2017 Mazda CX-7 struck a black 2003 Dodge Durango, sending the Dodge off the roadway and into a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|Jun 30
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC