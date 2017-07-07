McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clinton Group Inc.
Clinton Group Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Corporation by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|Jun 30
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC