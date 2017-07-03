Hundreds of women join vaginal mesh l...

Hundreds of women join vaginal mesh lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

More than 700 women suffering strong pain from vaginal mesh implants have launched a class action against global healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson in the Federal Court. The implants are thought to have been used to treat pelvic floor damage on about 8000 Australian women who have suffered life-altering complications after surgery, Rebecca Jancauskas from Shine Lawyers said on Tuesday.

