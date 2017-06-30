Health firm bound for Dracut fined $54M to settle false-claim lawsuits

A national health-care company that was the focus of a recruiting war between Lowell and Dracut has agreed to pay a $54 million fine to settle six federal lawsuits, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Genesis Healthcare Inc., headquartered in Kennett Square, Penn., was accused of billing for false claims to government health-care programs for "unnecessary therapy and hospice services, and grossly substandard nursing care."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.