FILE - This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick...
This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick seen under a microscope at the entomology lab of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Also called deer ticks, they were once found mainly in New England and pockets of the Midwest, but have been seen in a widening geographic range. less FILE - This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick seen under a microscope at the entomology lab of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Also called deer ticks, they were ... more This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which - despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|Jun 30
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
