FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma

Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on three multiple myeloma studies testing its immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, in combination with other therapies. The health regulator said the risks of the combination studies, Keynote-183, Keynote-185 and Keynote-023, outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.

