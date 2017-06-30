Doc killed in hospital shooting reportedly had worked at N.J. medical center

The doctor killed Friday in the Bronx hospital shooting was a former co-chief resident Hackensack University Medical Center described by a friend and former colleague as a genuine and caring physician, according to a report. Tracy Tam, 32, of Jamaica, Queens, was gunned down at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Friday afternoon by a former employee at the hospital who had resigned two years ago amid sexual harassment allegations, according to a report by abc7ny.com.

