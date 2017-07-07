BioTelemetry, Inc. Reaches a Final Milestone in Acquisition of LifeWatch AG

BioTelemetry, Inc. , the leading wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today the definitive results of the tender offer for LifeWatch AG which concluded on June 28, 2017. The definitive results show shareholders have tendered 17,848,661 shares of LifeWatch, representing approximately 97% of the total shares outstanding.

