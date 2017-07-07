BioTelemetry, Inc. Reaches a Final Milestone in Acquisition of LifeWatch AG
BioTelemetry, Inc. , the leading wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today the definitive results of the tender offer for LifeWatch AG which concluded on June 28, 2017. The definitive results show shareholders have tendered 17,848,661 shares of LifeWatch, representing approximately 97% of the total shares outstanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|Jun 30
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC