Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug discovery, GSK signs deal
The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline as part of a new $US43 million deal. Other pharmaceutical giants, including Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi, are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to help streamline the drug discovery process.
