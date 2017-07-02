Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug ...

Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug discovery, GSK signs deal

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline as part of a new $US43 million deal. Other pharmaceutical giants, including Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi, are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to help streamline the drug discovery process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Insurance Co.'a are middle men Fri kneejerk52 1
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) Jun 27 Ron Paul Liberty 37
News Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders Jun 24 baaarrrtt 2
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Jun 22 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist Jun 22 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) Jun 22 preacher 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC