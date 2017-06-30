At Least 10 Hurt After Cab Hits Pedestrians at Logan Airport
A cab crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston, injuring at least 10 people. Four victims were transported to Tufts Medical Center, four to Boston Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston EMS.
