Workers help woman find necklace buried in hospital waste

14 hrs ago

In this June 21, 2017 photo, Samantha "Sam" LaRochelle, left, stands with her wife, Audrey LaRochelle, at their home in Lopatcong Township, N.J., wearing the irreplaceable necklace that had been removed from her neck during an emergency visit to St. Luke's Hospital, in Phillipsburg on June 17, 2017. Staff at Covanta Energy Corp. in Oxford Township dug through a 15-ton pile of hospital waste to find it.

