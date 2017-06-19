Workers help woman find necklace buried in hospital waste
In this June 21, 2017 photo, Samantha "Sam" LaRochelle, left, stands with her wife, Audrey LaRochelle, at their home in Lopatcong Township, N.J., wearing the irreplaceable necklace that had been removed from her neck during an emergency visit to St. Luke's Hospital, in Phillipsburg on June 17, 2017. Staff at Covanta Energy Corp. in Oxford Township dug through a 15-ton pile of hospital waste to find it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|5 hr
|telefar
|1
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Thu
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Thu
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC