Whoa, baby! 'Toddler' baby breaks record at Lexington Medical Center

When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right? Well, what would you say if Lexington Medical Center just helped deliver a 14-pound baby? Meet Colin, born at 14 pounds, .004 ounces on Friday right here in the Midlands. For reference, the average size of a newborn baby is 7.5 pounds.

