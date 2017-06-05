Vical Presents Phase 1 VL-2397 Data a...

Vical Presents Phase 1 VL-2397 Data at the June ASM Microbe 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobeNewswire

Vical Incorporated announced that the company presented clinical data from its completed first-in-human Phase 1 trial of its novel antifungal, VL-2397 at the American Society of Microbiology Microbe 2017 meeting in New Orleans. The results indicate that VL-2397 appeared to be safe and well tolerated with favorable plasma pharmacokinetic profiles in healthy subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr '17 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC