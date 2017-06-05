Vical Presents Phase 1 VL-2397 Data at the June ASM Microbe 2017...
Vical Incorporated announced that the company presented clinical data from its completed first-in-human Phase 1 trial of its novel antifungal, VL-2397 at the American Society of Microbiology Microbe 2017 meeting in New Orleans. The results indicate that VL-2397 appeared to be safe and well tolerated with favorable plasma pharmacokinetic profiles in healthy subjects.
