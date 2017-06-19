Us Stocks-Wall St rises on oil reboun...

Us Stocks-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks

14 hrs ago

June 22 Wall Street's major indexes were slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by healthcare stocks after Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare and oil prices rose from multi-month lows and relieved some pressure on energy stocks. The S&P healthcare index was up 1.2 percent after hitting its fourth record high in a row following the release of the bill, which is aimed at curbing Medicaid funding and reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.

Chicago, IL

