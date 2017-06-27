Two Bridges Regional Jail inmates charged with aggravated assault of third inmate

Two inmates at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset have been charged with aggravated assault after they allegedly assaulted another inmate, breaking his jaw and sending him to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Nicholas R. Varnum, 27, of Rumford and Matthew Laurelez, 21, of Topsham were charged with the Class B felony the evening of June 20 at the jail, Chief Deputy Rand Maker of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.