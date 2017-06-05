Trump taps UNC oncologist to lead National Cancer Institute
President Donald Trump has named Norman "Ned" Sharpless, the director of the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, to lead the National Cancer Institute. The oncologist and geneticist will succeed Doug Lowy, who has been acting director of NCI since early 2015.
