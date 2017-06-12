Thomson Reuters and Symphony Announce Strategic Partnership
The partnership will provide an integrated experience between the companies' two platforms to enrich and streamline customer workflows by enabling market participants to seamlessly share Eikon objects such as charts, news and data via Symphony's messaging and collaboration platform. The integration, slated to be available later this year, will drive productivity across the financial services community through an integrated workflow solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC