This mother is looking for the lost necklace that holds her son's ashes

The locket holds the ashes of Amanda Shears' late son, Zealen, who was just 10 months old in 2012 when he succumbed to a heart defect. The piece -- a set of silver wings folded into a heart -- vanished sometime after Shears took it off, along with her wedding band, on June 2, before undergoing surgery in Michigan.

