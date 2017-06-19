The Dish: Alexis Biedel - Rory Gilmore - spotted on the...

Actress Alexis Biedel , known for her role as Rory Gilmore on the TV series "Gilmore Girls," was seen shopping at Sephora on Greenwich Avenue on Monday. An art show sponsored by Friends of Greenwich Point takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Innis Arden Cottage featuring drawings, paintings and photographs of the Point by local artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.