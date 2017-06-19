Teen hurt after dropping from ride at...

Teen hurt after dropping from ride at Six Flags

Read more: Loudon County News

A 14-year-old girl was injured when she dropped from a ride Saturday night at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York, the sheriff's office said. The girl was not seriously injured and was in stable condition Sunday morning at the Albany Medical Center, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

