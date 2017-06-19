Teen hurt after dropping from ride at Six Flags
A 14-year-old girl was injured when she dropped from a ride Saturday night at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York, the sheriff's office said. The girl was not seriously injured and was in stable condition Sunday morning at the Albany Medical Center, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|5 hr
|Trailer Park deme...
|35
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Sat
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC