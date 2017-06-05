Tanning bed use declining among U.S. adults
The number of U.S. adults using indoor tanning machines decreased by a third between 2010 and 2015, a recent study suggests. Although indoor tanning remains popular, especially among young non-Hispanic white women, even that group saw a roughly 30 percent decline in tanning bed use, researchers report in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Wed
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC